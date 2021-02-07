NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 8,519 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,220,000 after buying an additional 66,411 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 65,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

FITB opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

