NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 243,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.08% of Apartment Income REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,703,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,926,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,453,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,409,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $7,326,000.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $41.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

