Noir Price Hits $0.0213 on Major Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Noir has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $436,254.95 and $767.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir token can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00363562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,436,805 tokens. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.