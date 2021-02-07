Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $761.11 Million

Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce sales of $761.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $729.29 million to $788.12 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $696.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.87 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOMD. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 34.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,518,000 after buying an additional 2,486,242 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,564,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,379,000 after purchasing an additional 801,299 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 620,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 321,826 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $6,343,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

