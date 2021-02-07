Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several analysts have commented on NWBI shares. TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $68,039.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,089 shares of company stock worth $455,790. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

