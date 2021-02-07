NPCoin Market Capitalization Hits $391,800.96 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $391,800.96 and $375.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006187 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

