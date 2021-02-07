NuBits (USNBT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,230.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, NuBits has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $16,230.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001118 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00388572 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

