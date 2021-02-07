Nucleus Vision (NCASH) One Day Volume Hits $391,460.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $10.90 million and $391,460.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.75 or 0.01142321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,397.59 or 0.06256609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023300 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00033258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,208 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.