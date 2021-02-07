NULS (NULS) Market Cap Achieves $38.58 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $38.58 million and $34.92 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00178784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00061038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00063436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00240014 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00073909 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

NULS Coin Trading

