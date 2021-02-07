NuShares (NSR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $231.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $231.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010822 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,852,700,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,599,211 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

