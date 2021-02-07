Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,626 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 0.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Nutrien worth $112,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,895,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,772,000 after buying an additional 1,493,032 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,213 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,546,000 after purchasing an additional 800,767 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 315.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. 140166 downgraded Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

