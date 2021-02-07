Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Nutrien stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

