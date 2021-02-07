NXM Hits Market Capitalization of $372.85 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, NXM has traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $61.04 or 0.00158489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $372.85 million and approximately $134,502.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00176386 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00063490 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00232467 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00073027 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,677,377 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,108,361 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

