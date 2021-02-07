nYFI Market Capitalization Achieves $417,975.71 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One nYFI token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. nYFI has a market capitalization of $417,975.71 and approximately $92,830.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, nYFI has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00051689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00180742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00058749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00234857 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00074834 BTC.

nYFI Token Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

Buying and Selling nYFI

nYFI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

