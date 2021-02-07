Nyzo (NYZO) Trading 44.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Nyzo has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $1.01 million worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 44.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00187103 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00066509 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00063938 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00076659 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00231830 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

Buying and Selling Nyzo

