Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Bought by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,230 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises 2.3% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 1.49% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $134,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

OCSL opened at $6.00 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $567,283.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,378,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $498,707.00. Insiders have sold a total of 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

