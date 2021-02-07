Oasis Network Trading Up 35.7% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0768 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $115.27 million and $17.45 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

Oasis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

