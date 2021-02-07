Observer Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Observer has a market cap of $8.57 million and $1.14 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00063487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.30 or 0.01198212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.81 or 0.06336187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023020 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00033944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

About Observer

Observer is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.