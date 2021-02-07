Ocean Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $74.73 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $282.22 million and approximately $74.73 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.69 or 0.01138790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.54 or 0.06309586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023210 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

