OceanEx Token (OCE) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One OceanEx Token token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $194,263.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00180547 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00064047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00232505 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00074222 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

