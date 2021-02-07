Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Critical Review

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) and Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Companies and Ocwen Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Companies N/A N/A N/A Ocwen Financial 0.19% 0.45% 0.02%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rocket Companies and Ocwen Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Companies 2 8 5 0 2.20 Ocwen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rocket Companies currently has a consensus price target of $25.61, suggesting a potential upside of 18.39%. Given Rocket Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rocket Companies is more favorable than Ocwen Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Rocket Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Rocket Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rocket Companies and Ocwen Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ocwen Financial $1.12 billion 0.21 -$142.13 million N/A N/A

Rocket Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocwen Financial.

Summary

Ocwen Financial beats Rocket Companies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast, and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has 22,000 team members across the United States. Its flagship company, Rocket Mortgage, has been named to Fortune magazine's list of "100 Best Companies to Work For" for 17 consecutive years. for more information, please visit our Corporate Website, Investor Relations Website, Twitter page, and our LinkedIn page.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels of reverse mortgage lending. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

