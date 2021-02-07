ODEM (ODE) Price Up 57.1% This Week

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 100% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. ODEM has a market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $26,846.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODEM has traded up 57.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00063098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.21 or 0.01134434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.89 or 0.06229432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016928 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00032440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

