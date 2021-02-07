ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 16.2% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.10 million and $13,994.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One ODUWA token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001287 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

