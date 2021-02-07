Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Hits $3.23 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 33.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 72.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00050765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00178204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00062786 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00232774 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00073671 BTC.

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

