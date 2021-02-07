Odyssey Price Tops $0.0004 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Odyssey token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $2.86 million and $998,505.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 52.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00051689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00180742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00058749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00234857 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00074834 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

