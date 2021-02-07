Offshift (XFT) Price Tops $2.02 on Major Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Offshift has a market cap of $3.63 million and $163,999.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift token can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00005316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,148.48 or 1.00280924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00032706 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00065834 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000237 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000243 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Buying and Selling Offshift

Offshift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

