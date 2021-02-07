OG Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. OG Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One OG Fan Token token can now be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00010599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00179578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00063871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00062940 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00233095 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00073401 BTC.

OG Fan Token Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og . The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios

