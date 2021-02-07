OIN Finance Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001344 BTC on major exchanges. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $773,307.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 189.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00178898 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00067059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00232625 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00073188 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

OIN Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

