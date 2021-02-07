Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Growth Interface Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,497,031.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,650 shares of company stock valued at $72,353,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $282.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $287.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.