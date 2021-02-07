Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

ODFL opened at $209.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $213.66.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.93.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.