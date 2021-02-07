Omni (OMNI) Reaches Market Cap of $2.00 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $885,086.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.55 or 0.00009109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.55 or 0.00388652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,154 coins and its circulating supply is 562,838 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

