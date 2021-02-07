One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 million, a PE ratio of 133.28 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,431.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Stop Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

