One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 million, a PE ratio of 133.28 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.
In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,431.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Stop Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
