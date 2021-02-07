ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.