OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. OneWater Marine updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONEW. Truist raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

