Ontology (ONT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $271.99 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $540.19 million and $271.99 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00047936 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00355826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000244 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011062 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009331 BTC.

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

