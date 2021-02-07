Open Platform One Day Trading Volume Tops $54,261.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $54,261.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.72 or 0.01237424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.14 or 0.06273796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022765 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

