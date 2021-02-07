Open Predict Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,566.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003056 BTC on exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1,566.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00063127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.30 or 0.01224805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.26 or 0.06722405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00051700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022825 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016944 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00033373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

OPT is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

Open Predict Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

