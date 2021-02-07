OpenDAO Price Up 71.4% Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded 71.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003781 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.83 or 0.01262934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.24 or 0.06907745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00053925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022863 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00034726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OPEN is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

