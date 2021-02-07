Opium (OPIUM) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Opium has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $76.25 million and $783,045.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $18.32 or 0.00047522 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00189717 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00063726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00063796 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00232571 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00074077 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Opium Coin Trading

Opium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

