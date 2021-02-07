Opus Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $373.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 30.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Opus has a total market capitalization of $305,383.05 and approximately $373.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opus has traded up 148.9% against the US dollar. One Opus token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00063733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.70 or 0.01245909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.14 or 0.06298540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016882 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.