Oraichain Token (ORAI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $15.20 million and $1.08 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Oraichain Token token can now be purchased for approximately $33.73 or 0.00086511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00176435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059501 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062953 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00229808 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00072686 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token’s total supply is 23,037,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,541 tokens. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

Oraichain Token Token Trading

Oraichain Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oraichain Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oraichain Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

