Orbs (ORBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.50 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $35.50 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.43 or 0.01142511 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,400.27 or 0.06254869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00051041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023252 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00033410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

