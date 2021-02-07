Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $147.81 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 37.1% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $147.81 million and $33.52 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.19 or 0.01141019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.87 or 0.06262075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023277 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017132 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00033451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

