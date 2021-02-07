Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to post $67.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.29 million and the lowest is $67.10 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $54.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $253.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.90 million to $254.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $252.58 million, with estimates ranging from $245.90 million to $259.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OBNK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 76.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $790.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

