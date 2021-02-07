Origin Dollar 1-Day Volume Hits $47,888.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Origin Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $5.51 million and $47,888.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00177709 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00062151 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00062610 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00231988 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00072827 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 5,568,726 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

Origin Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

