Origin Protocol Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $55.28 million and $20.02 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $478.72 or 0.01237424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.14 or 0.06273796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022765 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,569,489 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

