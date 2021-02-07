Origo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.50 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $1.50 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.19 or 0.01141019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.87 or 0.06262075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023277 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017132 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00033451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Origo (OGO) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

