Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Stock Holdings Cut by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 267,836 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.38% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 956,341 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth $7,302,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,735,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,735,000 after acquiring an additional 544,880 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 386,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 326,041 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OEC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,216. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Dietrich Winkhaus acquired 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $69,928.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at $128,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Loop Capital raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

