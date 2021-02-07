Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,836.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $975,571.74 and $14,836.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00185351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00066397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00063972 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00076599 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00232150 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

