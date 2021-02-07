OSA Token (OSA) Market Cap Achieves $91,389.31

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. OSA Token has a total market cap of $91,389.31 and $2,669.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OSA Token has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One OSA Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.72 or 0.01237424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.14 or 0.06273796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022765 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

OSA Token Profile

OSA Token (OSA) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC . The official website for OSA Token is token.osadc.io/en . OSA Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc

OSA Token Token Trading

OSA Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using U.S. dollars.

